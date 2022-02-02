BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,024,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.83% of Banc of California worth $129,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

