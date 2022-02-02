BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,024,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,421,515 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $131,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,470,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,745,000 after buying an additional 7,632,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,710,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,098,000 after purchasing an additional 182,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.