BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,502,471 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502,471 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.64% of Seer worth $140,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seer during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SEER stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $71.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock worth $1,604,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

