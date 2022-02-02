BlackRock Inc. Sells 121,797 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 121,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.35% of Standard Motor Products worth $137,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,148,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock valued at $550,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

