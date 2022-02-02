BlackRock Inc. Sells 159,947 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,761,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 159,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.06% of Caleres worth $128,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $925.97 million, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 2.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

