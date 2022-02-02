BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,665 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.66% of Heritage Financial worth $134,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

