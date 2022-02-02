BlackRock Inc. Sells 31,708 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.83% of Inogen worth $135,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth $4,984,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth $7,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth $6,052,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth $5,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.63 million, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.96. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.