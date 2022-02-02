BlackRock Inc. Sells 75,615 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.75% of PJT Partners worth $129,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,399.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:PJT opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

