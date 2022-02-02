BlackRock Inc. Sells 77,345 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,734,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.60% of SSR Mining worth $141,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

