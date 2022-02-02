Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

