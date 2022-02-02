Blockpass (PASS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $270,952.66 and approximately $6.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

