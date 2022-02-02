Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.02. 7,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,763,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,500,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

