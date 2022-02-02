Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.02. 7,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,763,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.
In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $14,500,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
