Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.02. 7,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,763,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $14,500,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

