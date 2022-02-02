Blue Bird (BLBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $507.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,585.41 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

