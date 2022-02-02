Blue Owl Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 524% compared to the average daily volume of 549 call options.

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

