BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Shares Up 0.9%

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 331 ($4.45). 18,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 46,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.41).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.43. The company has a market capitalization of £354.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

