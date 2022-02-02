BMO Capital Markets Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.35.

Headwater Exploration stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.18. 2,300,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

