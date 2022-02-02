BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.38 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCPT stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115.20 ($1.55). The company had a trading volume of 3,051,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.49. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.14 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £867.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78.

In other news, insider Paul Marcuse purchased 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,764.05). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,055.66).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

