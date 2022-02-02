BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €69.00 ($77.53) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($66.29) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.26.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

