Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

