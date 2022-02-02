Boenning Scattergood Downgrades Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Neutral

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of BPRN stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $32.05.
About Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.
