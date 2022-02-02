Boenning Scattergood Downgrades Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Neutral

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

