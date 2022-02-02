Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.29. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 378,208 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

