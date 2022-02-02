Bondly (BONDLY) Market Capitalization Tops $6.13 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $665,382.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00119605 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

