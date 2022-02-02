Bonfida Reaches Market Cap of $104.41 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00006332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $104.41 million and approximately $30.15 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.95 or 0.07262279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.89 or 0.99790740 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054161 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

