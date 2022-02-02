Boot Barn (BOOT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) recently:

1/28/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $130.00.

1/26/2022 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/24/2022 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/19/2022 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/18/2022 – Boot Barn had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/10/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $162.00.

1/10/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00.

1/7/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $138.00 to $151.00.

1/6/2022 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

12/21/2021 – Boot Barn is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $123.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOOT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.68. 16,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,353. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

