Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 749,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. 26,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,864. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.