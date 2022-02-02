BORA Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One BORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002772 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BORA has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a market capitalization of $883.02 million and approximately $92.69 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042781 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116145 BTC.
About BORA
According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “
