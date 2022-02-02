Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BRRDF stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

