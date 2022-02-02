Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
BRRDF stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.15.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
