Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Capitalization Tops $57.66 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $57.66 million and $2.39 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00254304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

