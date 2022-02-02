Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73 to $1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr or $12.601 billion to $12.839 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.92 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.70.
Shares of BSX opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.