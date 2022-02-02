Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73 to $1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr or $12.601 billion to $12.839 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.92 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

