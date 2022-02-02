BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of BP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 530,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 343,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

BP opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

