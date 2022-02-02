bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.40

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

