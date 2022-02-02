Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 1,389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Brambles has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

