Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,805 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

