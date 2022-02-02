Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WesBanco worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 21.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 20.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

