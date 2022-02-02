Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of National Bank worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 35.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

