Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 214,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $185,000.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $159,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

IRWD opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

