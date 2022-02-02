Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,645 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

