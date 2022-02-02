Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,649 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of MarineMax worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

