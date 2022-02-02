Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. 3,284,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,937. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

