Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €85.00 ($95.51) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €1.36 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €77.02 ($86.54). 396,978 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.36. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

