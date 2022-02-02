Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €85.00 ($95.51) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €1.36 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €77.02 ($86.54). 396,978 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.36. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

