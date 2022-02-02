Brett A. Pletcher Sells 14,061 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,356,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

