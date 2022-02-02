BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,435 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma comprises about 7.7% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $30,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBIO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

