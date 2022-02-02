BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,713 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.33% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBIO opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

