Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bright Health Group worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $10,296,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $5,081,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $22,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BHG opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

