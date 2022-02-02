BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

