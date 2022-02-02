BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Crescent Point Energy worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 46,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,509,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 109,292 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

