BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 698 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Okta by 68.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $201.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.86 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

