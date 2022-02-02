Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,423 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $89,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $597.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,400. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.72 and a 200-day moving average of $539.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

