Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $95,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $599.83 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $603.72 and its 200-day moving average is $539.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $247.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

